Govt proposes to amend GI goods law

New Delhi: The government is planning to amend the Geographical Indications (GI) of goods law and has sought comments from public and concerned stakeholders for the same. Stakeholders can submit their comments and suggestions by October 10.

“The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is in the process of amending the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999,” according to a public notice of the commerce and industry ministry.

A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.