‘Govt open to pvt sector role in defence push’

Mumbai: The government is committed to strengthening India’s defence production industry through private sector participation and is open to incorporating its suggestions into policy and procedures, Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar said on Thursday.

Addressing the ICC Global Summit 2025 virtually, Kumar said the core objective of India’s self-reliance drive is to reduce dependence on foreign agencies for sustaining a war. “The government has been very serious in promoting defence production industries in this country through the private sector and will continue to do so. We are open to all meaningful suggestions to be incorporated in our policies and procedures so that participation of the private sector becomes more efficient and meaningful,” he said.

Kumar noted that a level playing field between the private and public sector has largely been created in both revenue and capital procurement. “Though I understand many of you might have different perspectives, I believe those perceptions are based on certain viewpoints. I am open to discussion whenever possible,” he added.

Highlighting the vision of self-reliance, Kumar stressed that India must be able to fight under adversarial conditions without relying on foreign support. This requires capabilities not only in manufacturing but also in design, technology, and supply chain control. “Having complete control on technology, supply chain and material is the goal. That goal must be kept in mind by all of us, including industry, whenever we aspire for our long-term journey in this sector,” he said.

Kumar acknowledged that in the short term, dependence on foreign components and technologies may persist, but underscored that it cannot be a permanent choice.

“The choice of the government is to have complete control of today’s technology and create capabilities for tomorrow’s technology,” he asserted. Calling for greater focus on innovation, Kumar urged industry to prioritise research and development and long-term capability building. “Expenditure on R&D, improving our capabilities, not looking for the short-term play, looking for long-term play, needs to be the buzzword,” he emphasised.