Govt okays Rs 3,760 cr for up to 40% viability gap funding for 4,000 MWh battery energy storage system

The government on Wednesday approved Rs 3,760 crore for viability gap funding of up to 40 per cent of total capital cost to set up 4,000 MWh battery energy storage system in the country, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

The entire Rs 3,760 crore viability gap funding (VGF) will be borne by the central government, the Information & Broadcasting Minister said while briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions.

The VGF will be released in five tranches till 2030-31 and help in creation of 4,000 MWh storage across the country.

The viability gap funding, Thakur said, will lead to an investment of Rs 9,500 crore.

About the progress of renewables, he said that the solar energy has increased from 2.6 GW in 2014 to 71 GW at present while wind energy has increased from 21 GW (in 2014) to 40 GW. He said that India is meeting its 25 per cent of energy demand from renewable energy, including from large hydro plants.

He explained that India needs to develop BESS (battery energy storage system) for making round-the-clock renewable energy supply possible.

The BESS would enable use of stored renewable energy in peak hours, he said.

The minister opined that the scheme is in sync with India's ambition to meet its 50 per cent of energy requirements through renewable energy and non-fossil energy sources by 2030 and also help reduce carbon emission. An official statement said, "The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister approves the Scheme for Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for development of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)."

The approved scheme envisages development of 4,000 MWh of BESS projects by 2030-31, with a financial support of up to 40 per cent of the capital cost in the form of VGF, it explained.The move is expected to bring down the cost of battery storage systems increasing their viability.

Designed to harness the potential of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, the scheme aims to provide clean, reliable, and affordable electricity to the citizens, it stated.