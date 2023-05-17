Govt okays `17K cr IT Hardware PLI Scheme 2.0

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware with a budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crore.

Electronics manufacturing in India has witnessed consistent growth with a 17 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the last 8 years to cross a major benchmark in production — $105 bn this year.

“For IT PLI, the budgetary outlay is Rs 17,000 crore. The tenure of the programme is 6 years,” Union Minister for IT and Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the cabinet meeting. PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers & ultra-small form factor devices.