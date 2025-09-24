Govt notifies extra policy condition for export of 2nd gen ethanol

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday notified additional policy condition for the export of second-generation ethanol, which is produced through materials such as bagasse, wood waste, and industrial waste.

It said export of second generation ethanol, which is produced through cellulosic material such as bagasse, wood waste, lignocellulosic feedstocks -- agricultural and forestry residues such as rice and wheat straw, corn -- and non-food crops like grasses, algae and having low carbon-dioxide emissions or high GHG (greenhouse gas) reduction, and which do not compete with food crops for land use "is permitted" for fuel and non-fuel purposes.

The permission, however, is subject to a valid export authorisation and feedstock certification from the relevant competent authority.

"Additional policy condition for export of second generation ethanol is notified with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In a trade notice, it said exporters are informed that consignments would be subject to checks by relevant authorities to verify compliance with this notification.