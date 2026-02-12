Govt may roll out 8 components of export promotion mission next week

New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry is likely to roll out eight components of the Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission, including e-commerce, factoring services and warehousing, a senior government official said.

In November last year, two schemes were approved by the Union Cabinet with a combined outlay of over Rs 45,000 crore — Export Promotion Mission (Rs 25,060 crore) and the Credit Guarantee Scheme (Rs 20,000 crore).

The Export Promotion Mission (EPM) operates through two integrated sub-schemes — Niryat Protsahan (Financial Enablers); and Niryat Disha (Non-Financial Enablers) that together address finance and non-financial enablers.

The Niryat Protsahan focuses on improving access to affordable trade finance for MSME exporters through instruments such as interest subvention on pre- and post-shipment credit, export-factoring and deep-tier financing, credit cards for e-commerce exporters, collateral support for export credit and credit-enhancement for new or high-risk markets.

On the other hand, the Niryat Disha sub-scheme aims to raise market readiness and competitiveness through support for export quality and compliance (testing, certification, audits), international branding and packaging assistance, participation in trade fairs and buyer-seller meets, export warehousing and logistics, inland transport reimbursements for remote-district exporters, and capacity-building at clusters, associations and district-level facilitation cells.

In December 2025, the government rolled out the Rs 4,531-crore Market Access Support scheme.

In January, the government announced a Rs 7,295-crore export support package, comprising a Rs 5,181-crore interest subvention scheme along with a Rs 2,114-crore collateral support, to improve exporters’ access to credit.

These measures will be rolled out over a period of six years (2025-31).

“Now we are working to roll out eight components of the EPM. It has been finalised. We will announce the rollout next week,” the commerce ministry official said, adding the components will be on issues like e-commerce, warehousing and factoring services.