Govt may expand definition of startups, says official

New Delhi: The government is likely to expand the definition of startups to further strengthen the country’s ecosystem for budding enterprises, an official said on Wednesday. The expanded definition would include deep-tech, cooperatives and allow startups to pivot to deep-tech, the official said.

The government has taken a series of measures to promote the startup ecosystem in the country to boost innovation.

At present, over 2 lakh entities are registered as startups by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

To be recognised as a startup, an entity must be in existence for not more than 10 years from the date of incorporation. It should be incorporated as a private limited company, a registered partnership firm, or a limited liability partnership. The entity’s annual turnover should not exceed Rs 100 crore in any financial year since its incorporation.

Recognised startups are eligible for a number of incentives, such as income tax benefits under the Startup India initiative by the department.

Measures have also been announced to promote deep-tech startups, which are engaged in deep research work to develop commercial

products.