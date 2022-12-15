Govt may consider increasing sugar export quota for 2022-23 after evaluating local output in January

New Delhi: The government may consider increasing sugar export quota for the current 2022-23 marketing year after assessing the domestic production in January.

In November, the government allowed export of 60 lakh tonnes of sugar for the 2022-23 marketing year (October-September). India exported a record 111 lakh tonnes of sugar in 2021-22 marketing year.

On being asked if the government will consider increasing export quota, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said the ministry will assess the domestic production of sugar in January and then decide whether to raise the quota or not. The food secretary was speaking on the sidelines of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of industry body ISMA.

Addressing the AGM, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) President Aditya Jhunjhunwala hoped that the government will increase the export quota from the current 60 lakh tonnes.

"We are grateful that exports are allowed with the option provided to sugar mills to exchange their export quota with domestic sugar sale quota," the president said. This is much on the lines of the request made by ISMA and equitable to all sugar mills, he added.

"We are confident that you will allow additional sugar export in the current season, after duly evaluating the sugar production early next year," Jhunjhunwala said.

This additional sugar export will help us effectively utilise the surplus sugar production in the season and generate revenue from the same, he added.

As per ISMA's estimate, the total sugar production is expected to be the highest ever at 410 lakh tonnes (before diversion for ethanol) in the 2022-23 marketing year. Sugar diversion towards production of ethanol is estimated to be at 45 lakh tonnes in the current marketing year.

Hence, the net sugar production after factoring in the diversion is expected to be at 365 lakh tonnes in 2022-23

marketing year.