Govt makes import registration mandatory for select RE products

New Delhi: The government on Friday made it mandatory for importers of certain products which are exclusively used for solar energy projects to register on the renewable energy equipment import monitoring system.

These products include tempered safety glass and photosensitive semiconductor devices, including photovoltaic cells.

A similar condition will also apply for imports of certain items having end-use in the area of wind-operated electricity generation. It included towers, bearing housings, gears and gearing.

The import policy conditions of these items will come into effect from November 1, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

It said this policy condition will apply to imports through air cargo, sea cargo and land route.

In a separate notification, the DGFT said that import of Sulfadiazine API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) having a CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value of less than Rs 1,774 per kg, is restricted till September 30, 2026, with immediate effect.

However, the imports by advance authorisation holders, export-oriented units, and units in SEZs will be exempted from minimum import price) condition.