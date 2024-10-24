Govt lifts curb on non-basmati white rice exports, removes floor price

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday removed the minimum export price (MEP) of USD 490 per tonne on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice, a move aimed at promoting shipments of the commodity.

On September 28, the government withdrew a blanket ban on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice and imposed the floor price.

"The requirement of MEP for the export of non-basmati white rice...has been lifted with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The government had imposed a ban on exports of non-basmati rice exports on July 20, 2023.

These measures came at a time when the country has ample stock of rice at government godowns and retail prices are also under control. Earlier, the government scrapped the minimum export price for basmati rice to boost outbound shipments and enhance farmers' income.