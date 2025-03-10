Govt levies 10% duty on mosur dal

New Delhi: The government has imposed a 10 per cent import duty on lentils (mosur) & extended duty-free import of yellow peas by three months till May 31 this year to enhance domestic availability, a Finance Ministry notification said.

The government has imposed 5 per cent basic customs duty and 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on lentils with effect from March 8.

So far, the import of lentils has been exempt from duty. The govt had initially allowed the duty-free import of yellow peas in December 2023 and subsequently extended it thrice till

February 28.