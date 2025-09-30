Govt keeps small savings schemes’ interest rates unchanged

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the seventh straight quarter beginning October 1, 2025.

“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for Q3 FY26, starting from October 1, 2025 and ending on December 31, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for Q2 (July 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025) of FY26,” the finance ministry said in a notification.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter.

The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes, too, have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the October-December 2025 period.

Like the current quarter, the monthly income scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors in Q3 FY26.