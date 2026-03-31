Govt keeps small savings interest rates unchanged for Q1 FY27

New Delhi: The government on Monday left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes for the eighth quarter, in row beginning April 1, 2026.

“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for Q1 FY27, starting from April 1, 2026, and ending on June 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the Q4 FY26,” the finance ministry said in a notification.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter.

The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will stay at 7.7 per cent for April-June quarter.

Like the current quarter, the monthly income scheme (MIS) will earn 7.4 per cent for investors during Q1 FY27. The government last changed the interest rate on some schemes in Q4 FY24.