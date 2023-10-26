Govt issues quality control norms for police helmets, water dispensers

New Delhi: The government has issued mandatory quality norms for helmets for police force, bottled water dispensers, and door fittings to curb the import of sub-standard goods and boost domestic manufacturing of these goods.

Three separate notifications — Helmets for Police Force, Civil Defence and Personal Protection (Quality Control) Order, 2023, Bottled Water Dispensers (Quality Control) Order, 2023, and Door Fittings (Quality Control) Order, 2023 — were issued in this regard by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on October 23.

Under these orders, items cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.

These orders will come into force with effect from six months from the date of publication of the notifications, the DPIIT said.

In order to safeguard the domestic small/micro industries, ensure smooth implementation of the QCO and ease of doing business, relaxations have been granted to small/micro industries as regards to timeliness, additional nine months have been given to small industries and an additional 12 months to micro industries, the department said.

DPIIT in consultation with BIS and stakeholders has been identifying key products for notifying QCO.

This has led to the initiation of development of more than 60 new QCOs covering 318 product standards.

Violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence.

In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to a minimum of Rs 5 lakh and extend up to 10 times of the value of goods or

articles.

Various initiatives, including the development of QCO, are being undertaken by the department to develop quality sensitisation among users and manufacturers alike.

These initiatives, coupled with developing quality testing labs and product manuals, would help build a quality ecosystem in the country, it said. Mandatory QCOs help curb the import of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices and ensure the safety and well-being of consumers as well as the environment.