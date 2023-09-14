‘Govt is working with vision of creating easy biz environment’

New Delhi: On the occasion of curtain raiser of Global Investor Summit on Thursday, ITC proposed an investment of Rs 5,000 crore to the Uttarakhand government. An MoU for investment of Rs 1,000 crore was signed with Mahindra Holidays and Resort India Limited and Rs 1,600 crore was signed with e-Kuber. The agreement on such a big investment proposal on the very first day shows how keen investors are about Uttarakhand and how ready the government is also.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited is going to set up 45 resorts at different places in Uttarakhand in the next three months with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. This will open employment opportunities for 1,500 people. This is the largest investment by Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited in any state in the entire country.

Curtain raiser program was organised at Hotel Taj Mahal in New Delhi regarding the Global Investor Summit to be held in Uttarakhand in the month of December. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the program as the chief guest. While giving information about Destination Uttarakhand-Global Investors Summit-2023 in his address, the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Uttarakhand is fast emerging as a young state where there are immense opportunities for industries. Along with ease of doing business, there is also peace of doing business in the state. There are almost no incidents of labour dissatisfaction in the industries operating in the state of Uttarakhand.

The chief minister said that the government is working with the vision of creating an easy business environment along with world-class infrastructure in Uttarakhand. Along with implementing special policies, attractive financial incentives have been arranged to promote investment in various sectors in the state. These policies mainly include Tourism Policy-2023, MSME Policy-2023, Start-up Policy-2023, Logistics Policy-2023, Policy-2023 for establishment of private industrial estates.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the government is determined to develop Uttarakhand as the fastest growing economy in the country with natural heritage. To strengthen the economy of the state, Strong Uttarakhand Mission has been launched, under which a target has been set to double the SGDP of the state in the next 5 years. Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 is being organized by the state as a link to achieve this goal. The Chief Minister said that more than 1200 such Acts have been identified in the state, which are currently unusable and about 500 of these Acts are being repealed through the Single Repeal Act.

He said that at present a land bank of about 6,000 acres is available in Uttarakhand for setting up industries in various sectors. There has been continuous improvement in rail, road and air connectivity in the state. Direct air service has become available from Dehradun Airport to various cities. Dehradun and Pantnagar airports are also being expanded. As part of the development and upgradation of the railway network, the construction work of Rishikesh - Karnaprayag railway line is in progress.

To facilitate the Char Dham Yatra in the state, the construction work of all-weather road is also in progress.