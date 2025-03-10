Govt invites EoI under PRIP scheme for funding

New Delhi: The Department of Pharmaceuticals has sought expressions of interest (EOI) from interested entities for project funding under the The Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech sector (PRIP) scheme.

The PRIP scheme has been launched by the Dept of Pharmaceuticals to transform India into a global powerhouse for R&D in the Pharma MedTech sector. The scheme was notified on August 17, 2023, with a total financial outlay of Rs 5,000 crore, of which Rs 4,250 crore is focused on accelerating investments in the R&D ecosystem within the sector.

Dept of Pharmaceuticals invites EoI from interested entities —proprietary firm or partnership firm or limited liability partnership, startups or a company /Group of companies registered in India for project funding under the PRIP scheme, it stated.

“This EoI has been designed to provide you with an opportunity to co-shape India’s journey towards becoming an R&D innovation hub, by soliciting your inputs,” it added.