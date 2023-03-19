Govt invites application for RBI dy governor post

New Delhi: The finance ministry has initiated the process to appoint a new Reserve Bank deputy governor in place of MK Jain, whose extended term is coming to an end in June.

The applicant should have an experience of 15 years in banking and financial market operations, said a public notice, indicating that candidates from the private sector will also be considered for the appointment.

Traditionally, one of the four deputy governors is from the public sector banking industry. If the government decides to appoint someone from the private sector, it would be a first for the Reserve Bank of India.

Jain, a senior public sector banker, was appointed deputy governor for an initial period of three years in 2018 and extended by another two years in 2021. The central bank has four deputy governors - two from within the ranks and one commercial banker and an economist to head the monetary policy department.

“It may be noted that the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC) is free to identify and recommend any other person also, based on merit, who has not applied for the post. The committee may

also recommend relaxation in the eligibility and qualifications/experience criteria, in respect of outstanding candidates,” the notice said.