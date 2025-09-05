Govt introduces voluntary silver jewellery hallmarking with digital traceability

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it has introduced voluntary hallmarking for silver jewellery and articles effective September 1, implementing a digital identification system to ensure metal purity for consumers.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) revised its hallmarking standard with the publication of IS 2112:2025, replacing the earlier IS 2112:2014 version.

The revision introduces Hallmarking Unique Identification (HUID)-based hallmarking for silver jewellery and articles, enhancing traceability and aligning with the existing gold hallmarking system.

Under the new system, consumers can identify article type, purity grade, hallmarking date, testing centre details and jeweller registration number of silver jewellery hallmarked after September 1, 2025, using the BIS Care mobile application, according to an official statement.

The revised standard introduces seven purity grades - 800, 835, 925, 958, 970, 990, and 999 - with grades 958 and 999 newly added. The hallmark consists of three components: BIS Standard Mark with the word ‘SILVER’, purity grade, and HUID code.