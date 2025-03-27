MillenniumPost
Home > Business > Govt introduces mandatory weekly wheat stock reporting
Business

Govt introduces mandatory weekly wheat stock reporting

BY MPost27 March 2025 12:13 AM IST

New Delhi: The government has introduced a mandatory weekly wheat stock reporting requirement for traders, wholesalers, retailers and processors from all states and Union territories, starting April 1, as part of a comprehensive strategy to manage food security and prevent market speculation.

Under the directive, all legal entities must declare their wheat stock positions on the government’s online portal every Friday until further notice, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X