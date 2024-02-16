‘Govt intends to take up coal, lignite gasification projects on high priority’

Hyderabad: Emphasising the importance of coal and lignite gasification projects in India’s energy transition, Union Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Friday said the union government intends to take up these projects on very high priority.

Meena addressed an industry interaction meeting organised by the Ministry of Coal here, on ways to promote coal, and lignite gasification projects across the country.

The Centre has recently approved schemes for the promotion of coal and lignite gasification under which the private sector and public sector undertakings have been envisaged to take up new projects for setting up coal and lignite gasification projects, he told reporters.

In January, the government approved an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore as financial assistance for promoting coal, lignite gasification projects.

He said the government expects the private sector to consider venturing into setting up of coal gasification

projects.

“The Ministry will be coming out with a draft request for proposal (RFP) and share it with industry and, after seeking their views, come out with the final RFP,” he said, adding that thereafter applications will be invited.

“We intend to take up these projects on very high priority,” Meena said.

The coal secretary explained the importance of coal in India’s energy security, and the efforts the government has made to bring in private players, which has led to an increase in domestic coal production, and a substantial decrease in coal imports, from 26 per cent in 2019 to 19 per cent (expected) this year, an official release said.

Reiterating the government’s support through initiatives such as making land more easily available, financing, and providing incentives to promote cleaner coal technologies and enhance energy security, he called on everyone present to invest in the technology towards a greener and cleaner future.