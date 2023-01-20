Govt increases remunerations of IP facilitators for startups

New Delhi: The government has significantly raised remunerations for intellectual property (IP) facilitators, who help startups file patents, trademarks and design applications, an official said on Thursday. The Start-Ups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP) scheme of the commerce and industry ministry facilitates startups in filing and processing their patent, design or trademark applications through the assistance of IP facilitators, whose fee was borne by the Office of the Controller General of Patents Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM).

