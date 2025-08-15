Govt implements Rs 3,000 FASTag annual pass for private vehicles

New Delhi: State-owned NHAI has implemented the FASTag annual pass across the country from Friday to encourage the use of technology to enhance ‘ease of living’ for the citizens, according to an official statement. The statement said the annual pass has received an overwhelming response from the national highway users.

“Till 4:30 PM on the first day of the implementation, around 1.2 lakh users purchased and activated the annual pass and about 1.24 lakh transactions were recorded on toll plazas,” it added.

The statement said that providing a seamless and economical travel option to national highway users, the FASTag Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through a one-time fee payment of Rs 3,000 for one year’s validity or 200 toll plaza crossings on National Highways and Expressways across the country.

The annual pass is applicable to all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag and gets activated within two hours of the one-time fee payment through the Rajmargyatra App or NHAI website.

With a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over 8 crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country, the statement said.