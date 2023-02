Govt gets 33.44% stake in Vodafone Idea post allocation of equity

New Delhi: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday approved the allotment of equity shares worth Rs 16,133 crore to the government, which post-allocation has become the largest shareholder with a 33.44 per cent stake in the company. The shares have been allocated to the government in lieu of conversion of interest dues arising from deferment of adjusted gross revenue and spectrum auction payments, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“...it is hereby informed that the board of directors of the company has, at its meeting held today approved the allotment of 16,133,198,899 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 per equity share aggregating to Rs 161,331,848,990 to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Government of India,” the filing said.

The government cleared conversion of Rs 16,133 crore interest dues of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea into equity after receiving a firm commitment from Aditya Birla Group to run the company and bring necessary investment.

“Post the aforesaid allotment the shareholding of the Government of India in the company stands at 33.44 per cent in the expanded paid-up capital base of the company,” the filing said.

The paid-up share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 482,520,327,840 comprising of 48,252,032,784 equity shares of the face and paid-up value of Rs. 10/- each. Vodafone Idea had earlier estimated that the government will hold 33.14 per cent with promoters Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group holding 18.07 per cent and 32.29 per cent stake.

According to analysts, the government clearing conversion of Vodafone Idea’s interest dues into equity is a near-term positive for the telecom company, as it would help free up some cash flows with possibility of tariff hikes up ahead. Market watchers, however, felt that the fundamental issues remain on Vodafone Idea, which is “significantly under invested in fiber, 5G and core telcos infra” and where investments to the tune of USD 6-8 billion will be needed to narrow the gap.