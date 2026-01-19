Govt forms guidelines for missions abroad to boost exports

New Delhi: The government has formulated specific guidelines for Indian missions abroad as it steps up efforts to boost exports through market diversification amid global economic uncertainties, an official said.

The official said trade promotion guidelines for Indian commercial missions abroad include management of non-tariff barriers, market engagement activities, planning and resource management, trade intelligence and market research. These guidelines are important as commercial representatives are the first point of contact for the host country’s stakeholders in trade.

The official said the representative has to align trade promotion activities to leverage the ongoing free trade agreements and help increase utilisation of these pacts.

Commerce representatives have been suggested to conduct market surveys to assess the demand for Indian products. The move is important as India is looking to increase exports of goods and services to $2 trillion by 2030.