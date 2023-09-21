Govt extends mandatory fitness testing of transport vehicles via ATS till Oct

New Delhi: The government has extended the date of mandatory fitness testing through a registered automated testing station for transport vehicles by five months to October 1.

In April last year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said that heavy, medium and light goods and passenger vehicles should mandatorily be vetted at automated testing stations from June 1, 2024, onwards.

“The date for mandatory testing is now notified as 1st October 2024.

“It is also mandated that fitness testing of the vehicle shall be done only through automated testing stations,” the MoRTH said in a statement.

An automated testing station (ATS) uses mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle.

In 2021, the ministry said entities like special purpose vehicles, state governments, companies, associations and bodies of individuals may be allowed to open ATS for testing the fitness of both personal and transport vehicles.

Fitness testing for personal vehicles (non-transport) is done at the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years).