Govt extends import approval system for laptops, tablets till Dec 31

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday extended the existing approval system for import of certain IT hardware products, including laptops and tablets, for three months till December 31.

The deadline for review of the system is September 30.

These imports stood at $8.4 billion in 2023-24 against the authorisation of about $9.5 billion.

Most of these imports were coming from China.

“It is clarified that the importers are allowed to apply for import authorisations which will be valid up to December 31, 2024. Further, the existing import authorisations issued till September 30, 2024, will continue to be valid up to December 31, 2024,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a policy circular.

Importers would be required to apply for fresh authorisations from January 1, 2025, “subject to detailed guidance to be provided shortly”, it added.