Govt entities, others taking steps to aid Green Hydrogen Mission

New Delhi: Various government entities including NTPC and GAIL are taking a number of steps to aid the ambitious National Green Hydrogen Mission by setting up projects, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In January, the Centre approved the mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is implementing the mission which aims to make India the global hub for production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives, Union Minister R K Singh told the Lok Sabha. On the present status of adoption of green hydrogen in the country, the minister for new and renewable energy said, GAIL Ltd has started India’s maiden project of blending hydrogen in city gas distribution grid.

He said two per cent by volume of hydrogen is being blended in CNG network and 5 per cent volume of hydrogen is being blended into PNG network at city gas station of Avantika Gas Limited at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Oil India Limited has developed a 60-kW capacity hydrogen fuel cell bus.

NTPC Ltd has initiated blending of green hydrogen up to 8 per cent (vol/vol) in PNG Network at NTPC Kawas Township, Surat, Gujarat from January 2023.

In addition, several entities have announced plans to set up production facilities for green hydrogen/green ammonia in India.

Since green hydrogen adoption in the country is at an initial stage, through demonstration projects, its impact on job creation, reduction in dependence on oil and exports has been limited so far. However, the mission aims to reach 5 mn metric tonne per annum of green hydrogen capacity, contributing to reduction in dependence on import of fossil fuels.