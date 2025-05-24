Govt doesn’t see additional defence budget requirements in this fiscal

New Delhi: The government does not see any additional defence budget allocations for the current fiscal despite

Operation Sindoor under which the country’s armed forces destroyed 9 terror camps to avenge Pahalgam terror attack, a government source said on Friday.

“We have provided defence budget to be adequate, I don’t see an additional demand. Even if it is needed, India’s strategic requirement will never be left wanting,” a government source said.

The government in Budget for 2025-26 had set aside over Rs 6.81 lakh crore as defence outlay, up from Rs 6.22 lakh crore in FY25, amid the military’s push for modernisation in the face of security challenges from China and Pakistan. An attack by Pakistan-trained terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor which destroyed 9 terror camps in Pakistan.