Govt discusses proposed framework to tap fishery potential in A&N and Lakshadweep

New Delhi: A post-budget webinar on agriculture and rural prosperity discussed the proposed framework to tap the fisheries potential of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, the Fisheries Ministry said on Sunday.

The discussions focused on the need to train local communities and enhance infrastructure, an official statement said.

The proposed framework seeks to transform these islands into major fisheries hubs, driving economic growth, creating job opportunities, and ensuring sustainable development within the fisheries sector.

The day-long virtual event was held on March 1 to engage stakeholders in focused discussions on implementing the 2025 Budget’s announcements for agriculture and rural development. Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajeev Ranjan Singh and junior ministers SP Singh Baghel and George Kurian were present at the event.

Baghel emphasised India’s marine resources within its 2.2 million sq km Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and initiatives by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to advance fisheries research for sustainable development.

Kurian highlighted the government’s efforts to double fish farmers’ incomes and promote fisheries cluster zones in Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep.

Chaired by Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, the breakout session on ‘Sustainable Fisheries in EEZ and High Seas’ focused on sustainable fisheries management, seafood exports, and employment opportunities.

The session covered essential aspects like deep-sea fishing, vessel designing, credit facilities for fisheries cooperatives, and offshore technologies for sustainable marine resource harnessing.

The webinar laid the foundation for the structured, sustainable harnessing of India’s marine fisheries resources, focusing on balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility.