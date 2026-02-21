Govt disburses Rs 28,748 cr under 14 PLI schemes till Dec last year

New Delhi: The government has disbursed Rs 28,748 crore under Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes covering 14 sectors to boost domestic manufacturing, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Friday.

Launched in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore, the PLI schemes have approved 836 applications across sectors, attracting cumulative investments of over Rs 2.16 lakh crore till December 2025.

The beneficiary sectors have recorded cumulative sales exceeding Rs 20.41 lakh crore and exports of over Rs 8.3 lakh crore, while generating more than 14.39 lakh jobs.

The schemes span large-scale electronics, IT hardware, bulk drugs, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, telecom and networking products, food processing, white goods, drones, specialty steel, textiles, and automobiles and auto components.

The ministry said the initiative has reduced mobile phone imports by nearly 77 per cent since 2020–21, with over 99 per cent of domestic demand now met through local production.

Manufacturing has expanded beyond assembly to include key components such as PCBs, batteries and display modules.

In pharmaceuticals and medical devices, domestic production of 191 bulk drugs has led to import substitution of about Rs 1,785 crore and value addition of 83.7 per cent.

The auto PLI has driven investments in electric mobility and advanced systems, with reported sales of Rs 32,879 crore in 2025–26. Telecom product sales have risen over six-fold from 2019–20, while exports touched Rs 21,033 crore.

Food processing projects have drawn over Rs 9,200 crore in investments. Meanwhile, the solar PLI aims to create 48 GW of integrated solar PV capacity with commitments of nearly Rs 52,942 crore. Agencies