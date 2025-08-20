Govt disburses Rs 21,689 cr under 12 PLI schemes till July 31

New Delhi: The government has disbursed Rs 21,689 crore under PLI schemes for 12 sectors, including electronics and pharma, since the launch of the support measure to boost domestic manufacturing, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In 2021, the government announced PLI schemes for 14 sectors with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

“Cumulative incentive amount of Rs 21,689 crore have been disbursed as on July 31, 2025 under PLI schemes for 12 sectors,” Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The 12 sector are - large scale electronics manufacturing, IT hardware, bulk drugs, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, telecom and networking products, food processing, white goods, drones, specialty steel, textile products and automobiles and auto components.

He also said that as many as 806 applications have been approved so far under PLI schemes across 14 sectors. The maximum number of approved applications is from the food products segment (182) followed by speciality steel (109), auto (95), textile (74) white goods (66), and pharma (55).