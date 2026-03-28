Govt disburses incentives worth Rs 15,554 cr so far under PLI scheme for electronics sector

New Delhi: The government on Friday said it has disbursed incentives worth Rs 15,554 crore so far under the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for the electronics sector.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said that under the automobiles and auto components sector, about Rs 2,377.56 crore of incentives have been disbursed so far.

“Under the electronics sector (large-scale electronics manufacturing and IT hardware 2.0), about Rs 15,554 crore of incentives have been disbursed,” he said. He added that overall, the PLI schemes have attracted investments of over Rs 2.16 lakh crore.

It has generated incremental production worth about Rs 4,20,581 crore in this financial year up to December 2025.

The PLI schemes have been launched for 14 sectors with an outlay of about Rs 1.91 lakh crore, to strengthen the manufacturing ecosystem and enhance exports.

“As of December 2025, a cumulative incentive of Rs 28,748 crore has been disbursed,” he said in another reply.

The minister informed that Rs 6,022 crore was disbursed for the pharma sector till December last year.

It was Rs 1,859 crore for telecommunication, Rs 2,163 crore for food products, Rs 55 crore for bulk drugs, Rs 157 crore for medical devices, Rs 281 crore for white goods, Rs 93 crore for drones, Rs 81 crore for IT hardware, Rs 55 crore for textiles, and Rs 132 crore for speciality steel.

There is no disbursement for PLI schemes for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules and Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery.