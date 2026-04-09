Govt cuts airport fees by 25% to ease cost pressure

NEW DELHI: A sudden shift in aviation fees emerges amid growing pressure from higher fuel prices linked to unrest in West Asia. To ease financial strain on carriers, authorities have adjusted ground service tariffs for local flight operators, the officials informed on Wednesday.



A quarter drop in landing and storage expenses will apply across Indian airports beginning immediately. This temporary change lasts exactly ninety days without possibility of extension. Decisions followed internal reviews assessing economic stress within the airline sector. Charges normally contribute significantly to airport revenue streams. The adjustment reflects sensitivity to operational cost spikes beyond carrier control.

Movement comes directly from the national civil aviation office. Financial relief targets only services operating inside national borders. Effects may influence scheduling and pricing decisions by airlines during the coming weeks.

This step aligns with wider efforts to assist air travel amid growing difficulties tied to soaring worldwide aviation turbine fuel rates. Though global fuel expenses climbed rapidly, authorities previously limited how much of those rising ATF costs could be transferred to local airlines – setting a 25 per cent ceiling – to ease financial pressure on carriers while avoiding heavier impacts on travellers. Despite worldwide challenges, attention stays fixed on keeping air travel costs steady, stated Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. With recent cuts to airport fees, stress on carriers should ease – thus limiting steep ticket price increases, he observed.

Without delay, a reduction of 25 per cent in landing and parking fees now applies at key airports regulated by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India. This move follows guidance from the ministry, taking force right away. For domestic air services, these revised rates remain valid across a three-month period. Revenue losses tied to the adjustment shall be addressed later, through recalibration in upcoming pricing reviews. While operations continue, financial balance will factor in such changes when tariffs are reassessed.

Besides, directives have reached the Airports Authority of India to apply comparable cuts at smaller airfields nationwide. With such alignment in policy, carriers serving urban hubs along with local routes may experience notable financial easing.