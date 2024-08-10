Govt committed to cut logistics constraints that obstruct coal transportation

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday said it is committed to reduce logistics constraints that obstruct efficient coal transportation. The coal ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Railways, states and various agencies to address and resolve issues that affect the timely progress of infrastructure projects.

To increase the country’s evacuation infrastructure, the coal ministry has announced a comprehensive strategy aimed at fast-tracking the development of critical logistics projects, the coal ministry said in a statement. This initiative is in alignment with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘integrated planning and synchronised time-bound implementation,’ which is pivotal to achieving the ambitious goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, the statement added.

The government is dedicated to transforming the country’s coal sector through strategic planning and execution.

By fast-tracking infrastructure development and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, the Ministry aims to position India as a leader in sustainable coal production and logistics, paving the way for a prosperous and developed nation by 2047.