‘Govt committed to create favourable investment climate’

New Delhi: The government is committed to creating a favourable investment climate by ensuring regulatory stability and enhancing ease of doing business, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He also said that PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US and France has paved the way for greater investment and enhanced collaborations.

Small and medium enterprises have a transformative role in driving Viksit Bharat, Goyal said.

The minister further said that with smart cities and green highways, the government is building an infrastructure ecosystem that is sustainable, resilient and

future-ready.