Govt clears Rs 305 cr scheme to promote research, innovation in textiles

New Delhi: The government on Thursday approved the Rs 305 crore Tex-RAMPSscheme to boost research and innovation in the textiles sector. The Textiles Focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning and Start-up (Tex-RAMPS)scheme will be implemented from 2025 to 2031.

The scheme, fully funded by the Ministry of Textiles as a Central Sector initiative, aligns with the next Finance Commission cycle and aims to strengthen the industry through improved research, data systems, innovation support and capacity building.

Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said Tex-RAMPS brings together research, data and innovation to help India emerge as a global leader in sustainability, technology and competitiveness. The programme is designed to future-proof the textiles and apparel ecosystem by addressing key gaps that hinder long-term growth.