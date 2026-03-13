‘Govt clears 104 projects worth `271 cr for 6G tech research’

New Delhi: The government has approved 104 projects worth Rs 271 crore for research and development of 6G Technology under the Telecom Technology Development Fund, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Telecom Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said the government released the Bharat 6G Vision Document in March 2023, outlining India’s roadmap for research, development and deployment of 6G technologies with the objective of positioning India among global leaders in 6G by 2030.

He said the government has taken several measures under the Bharat 6G Mission to promote indigenous innovation and participation of Indian startups.

“As of February 2026, under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF), 104 projects amounting to Rs 271 Crore have been approved for research and development of 6G technology,” the minister said.

Pemmasani said the government has also established 100 5G Use Case Labs in academic institutions across the country to enable students, researchers and startups to develop and test applications, building skills and capabilities for future 6G networks.