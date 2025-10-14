Govt classifies limestone as major mineral, eases mining, sale curbs

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said that it has classified limestone as a major mineral completely.

The move will promote ease of doing business, as the leaseholders will be able to sell or utilise limestone for any purpose without any end-use restrictions based on artificial regulatory distinction of minor or major mineral.

Earlier limestone was classified as minor mineral as well as major mineral depending on its end use.

Limestone used in kilns for the manufacture of lime used as ‘building material’ had been notified as a minor mineral. Otherwise, it was a major mineral when used for any other purposes like production of cement, chemicals, sugar, fertiliser and steel among others.

“For smooth transition of the existing minor mineral mining leases to the major mineral category, the Ministry of Mines issued an order dated 13th October, 2025 under section 20A,” an official statement said.

The existing minor mineral leases of limestone will continue to operate as major mineral leases without any disruption.

The mines ministry took the decision based on the recommendations of an inter-ministerial committee on the mines and minerals sector, constituted under the chairmanship of Member NITI Aayog, which held discussions with various stakeholders.

The availability of limestone in making lime has significantly reduced over the years, as most of limestone is now used in cement manufacturing, chemical industries, smelters, fertilizer units, sugar factories and other sectors.

The removal of limestone from the list of minor minerals has fulfilled a long-standing demand of hundreds of limestone minor mineral leaseholders to enable them to freely sell to cement industries as well as to the other industries. This will increase income as well as employment in rural areas. Further, increase in the availability of limestone from minor mineral leases to cement industry will enable quick expansion of cement manufacturing capacity in the country.