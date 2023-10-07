Govt bans 11 hazardous insecticides, nullifies their registration certificates

New Delhi: In a significant decision, the government has imposed a ban on several hazardous insecticides and nullified their registration certificates. The decision in this regard has been taken to address the pressing environmental and health concerns posed by these chemical agents.



In an official order issued on Friday, the Ministry of Agriculture has put an immediate ban on the use of insecticides like Dicofol, Dinocap, Methomyl, Monocrotophos, Carbofuran, Malathion, Quinalphos, Mancozeb, Oxyfluorfen, Dimethoate, and Chlorpyriphos.

As per the notification, firms and entities involved in the manufacture and distribution of these banned insecticides have been unequivocally instructed to terminate all sales and distribution activities pertaining to these chemicals without any delay. Notably, with respect to Monocrotophos, the use of the Monocrotophos 36 per cent SL formulation is mandated to be discontinued forthwith. Moreover, a directive has been issued to bar the issuance of any new registration certificates for the manufacturing of this formulation.

A foresighted approach has been adopted to ensure that the nation’s farmers do not bear undue losses owing to the sudden unavailability of effective pest control solutions. Consequently, the label claims for alternative formulations of Monocrotophos have been granted a one-year extension to facilitate the transition to alternative options.

While the sale, distribution, or utilisation of Monocrotophos 36 per cent SL will be permissible for the purpose of clearing existing stock until its predetermined expiry date, no fresh production or sales will be allowed, it stated. In addition, the government has also directed firms to omit certain crops from the list of approved usages for banned insecticides.

The crops such as sorghum, pea, soybean, castor, sunflower, bhindi (okra), brinjal (eggplant), cauliflower, radish, turnip, tomato, apple, mango, and grape have been excluded from the list of authorized usages for Malathion insecticides.

The insecticides were also used by farmers in safeguarding the crops like jute, cardamom, sorghum, guava, jowar, tapioca, potato, and groundnut from insects. All the firms holding registration certificates for the now-prohibited insecticides must submit their certificates, along with labels and leaflets, for the removal of label claims within a six-month timeframe.

Non-compliance with this directive could lead to the revocation of their licenses, the notification said.