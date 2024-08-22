Govt announces simplified norms for seaplane operations

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday announced simplified regulations for seaplane operations, including allowing non-scheduled entities to operate such services and putting in place a simplified certificate process.

The relaxed norms are aimed at encouraging seaplane operations under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik).

Under the relaxed norms of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), there will be no need for a waterdrome license and compliance requirements have also been reduced.

Waterdromes are for landing and take off of seaplanes.

The revised regulations have been carefully planned and prepared after extensive consultations, said Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. Naidu also said that seaplane operations can help stimulate tourism.

Among other regulatory changes, fresh Commercial Pilot License (CPL) holders can now directly obtain seaplane ratings that will allow them to fly seaplanes.

According to the ministry, the simplified guidelines will allow seaplane operations by Non-Scheduled Operators (NSOPs).

The government plans to extend the regional air connectivity scheme by another ten years and also provide viability gap funding for seaplane operations, Naidu added.

At the event, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) for seaplanes has been streamlined and urged state governments to find water bodies for seaplane operations.

Seaplanes will be one more element for providing connectivity to people, he said UDAN has been a “path-breaking” scheme and more than 100 routes have been operational for over three years, he added.

Meanwhile, the government plans to set up water aerodromes at 18 places spread across Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Goa, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.