Govt announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, to benefit 1.7 cr farmers

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, covering 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below-average credit parameters. Presenting her record eighth consecutive budget, she also said that the scheme would benefit 1.7 crore farmers. She added the government will launch rural prosperity, and resilience programme focusing on youth, women and farmers.

Nafed (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) and NCCF will procure pulses in the next four years. The government will also roll out a 6-year programme for Atmanirbharta in pulses with a special focus on tur, urad, and masoor. A comprehensive programme for raising vegetables, fruit production, and providing remunerative prices will also be launched, Sitharaman said. President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the government is working towards modernisation and self-reliance in the agriculture sector while focusing on boosting farmers' income. Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Murmu highlighted that India achieved a record foodgrain production of 332 million tonnes in 2023-24.