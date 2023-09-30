Govt allocates Rs 100 cr for Aspirational Blocks Programme this fiscal

New Delhi: The government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) in FY24, which aims to improve governance at the block level, in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens, an official said on Saturday.

The Aspirational Blocks Programme is being implemented in 500 aspirational blocks across 329 districts in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide programme on January 7.

“The government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the Aspirational Blocks Programme in 2023-24... We expect that all 500 backward blocks will reach the state average in terms of development,” the official said.

Out of 500 aspirations blocks, 160 blocks are part of the 112 aspirational districts.

UP has the maximum number of blocks (68) under this programme, followed by Bihar (61) and Madhya Pradesh.

NITI Aayog would undertake ranking of Blocks every quarter based on their performance, the official added.

PM Modi on Saturday said the aspirational districts programme changed the lives of more than 25 crore people in 112 districts of the country and its success will now form the basis of the aspirational blocks programme.