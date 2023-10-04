‘Govt aims to complete about 85% of road projects on time this fiscal’

Around 85 per cent of road projects are likely to be completed by the end of this fiscal, as the steps taken by the government to ensure faster clearances like monitoring and quicker resolution of issues have started showing results, Road Transport and Highways secretary Anurag Jain said on Wednesday.

Jain said, the Road ministry is getting environment and forest clearance quickly and monitoring mechanisms of delayed projects have been improved.

“We took up completion of projects on time as a challenge, and in cases where the project is already delayed, a revised schedule was taken as the target. I have a feeling that by the end of this financial year (March), we will complete about 85 per cent of projects on time,” he told PTI in an interview.

Jain further noted that “PRAGATI meeting by the Prime Minister, monitoring by Cabinet Secretariat, creation of Integrated Project Monitoring portal, use of PM GatiShakti in planning have considerably improved the pace of implementation of the projects during the whole life cycle of the projects.”

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) report, which monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above, the road transport and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects.

He also said that the ministry of road transport and highways is in conversations with MoSPI to standardize the definition of ‘delayed projects’.