Govt aims to boost seafood exports to Rs 1 lakh cr

NEW DELHI: In a significant push for the fisheries sector, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh announced on Wednesday the government's goal to increase annual seafood exports to Rs 1 lakh crore from last fiscal year's Rs 60,000 crore. Speaking at the fourth anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY), Singh emphasised plans to strengthen the sector's foundation over the next five years.

The minister launched the PMMSY and released guidelines for production and processing clusters. He noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the previously neglected fisheries sector, which supports over 3 crore livelihoods, has seen substantial growth. The PMSSY scheme, with a Rs 20,000 crore outlay, has contributed to increasing fish production from 95.79 lakh tonnes in 2013-14 to 175.45 lakh tonnes in 2023-24.

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying (MoFAH&D), Government of India, celebrated the fourth anniversary in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The event marked four successful years of the flagship scheme, which has significantly advanced India’s fisheries and aquaculture sectors towards holistic and inclusive growth.

The celebration was graced by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Ranjan Singh, along with Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Ministry of Minority Affairs, George Kurian. Senior officials from state/UT fisheries departments, delegations from the embassies of France, Russia, Australia, Norway, and Chile, along with representatives from the Department of Fisheries (GoI), National Fisheries Development Board, ICAR institutes, PMMSY beneficiaries, fishermen, fish farmers, and other key stakeholders, participated in the event, held in hybrid mode.

Sagar Mehra, joint secretary (IF), opened the event by highlighting the scheme’s achievements, setting the context for a series of initiatives launched by Ranjan Singh. He unveiled the National Fisheries Development Programme (NFDP) portal, a digital hub for fisheries stakeholders to access information, services and support related to the sector. The NFDP will also provide digital identities to stakeholders, offering benefits such as institutional credit, performance grants, and aquaculture insurance.

Ranjan Singh distributed registration certificates to beneficiaries registered on the NFDP from various states, including Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Kerala. Additionally, he released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on production and processing clusters under the fisheries cluster development programme and announced the establishment of three specialised fisheries production and processing clusters dedicated to pearl cultivation, ornamental fisheries, and seaweed cultivation.

A notable highlight was the launch of the vessel communication and support system, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on August 30 at Palghar, Maharashtra. This system includes the installation of 1 lakh transponders on fishing vessels, enabling two-way communication, real-time updates on fishing zones, and emergency alerts during cyclones, enhancing safety and efficiency for fishers.

The Union Minister also unveiled guidelines for developing 100 coastal villages into Climate Resilient Coastal Fishermen Villages (CRCFVs), with an allocation of Rs. 200 crore aimed at sustainable fishing, infrastructure improvement, and climate-smart livelihoods. A pilot project exploring the use of drone technology for fish transportation, led by the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), was also introduced, signalling a move towards integrating advanced technology in fisheries management.

Further initiatives included the establishment of a Mandapam Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI as a Centre of Excellence for seaweed farming and research, the creation of Nucleus Breeding Centres for marine and inland species, and the launch of three Incubation Centres to promote fisheries start-ups, cooperatives, and FPOs.

Ranjan Singh also released booklets on the ‘Promotion of Indigenous Species’ and ‘Conservation of State Fish,’ recognising the adoption of state-specific aquatic animals by various states and UTs. Priority projects with an outlay of Rs 721.63 crore were announced, including the development of Integrated Aquaparks, World-Class Fish Markets, and Smart and Integrated fishing harbours across several states and UTs.