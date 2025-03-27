Govt: 45,811 cooperative societies under liquidation

New Delhi: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said about 45,811 cooperative societies are under liquidation.

Shah, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said there are 8.32 lakh cooperative societies as per the National Cooperative Database.

“Out of the total 8,32,103 cooperative societies, 6,37,221 are functional, and 45,811 are under liquidation stage in India as of March 1, 2025,” he said.

Over 1.50 lakh cooperative societies are non-functional.However, since formation of a separate cooperation ministry in July 2021, the government has taken several initiatives to strengthen the sector, he added.