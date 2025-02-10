Govt: 323 UDAN routes currently operational

New Delhi: As many as 323 routes are presently operational out of the 619 routes that were operationalised under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, according to the government.

Started in 2016, UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) is aimed at connecting unserved and under served routes as well as making flying more affordable.

“As on date, under the Regional Connectivity Scheme - Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN), 619 routes have been operationalized in which 323 routes are presently in operation, including those which are being sustained commercially. 114 routes have discontinued before completion of 3 years tenure,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said on Monday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, he said eligible routes which were discontinued in the past rounds due to various reasons have been re-bid, awarded and operationalised in the subsequent rounds.

Under UDAN, Mohol said aircraft such as Tecnam P2010, Twin Otter DHC 400, Q400, Embraer 175 & 145, ATR-42, ATR-72, A320 and Cessna grand are being operated by airlines.