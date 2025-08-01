Governors of 5 states grace JGU’s convocation

Sonipat: In an unprecedented honour for O P Jindal Global University (JGU), five Governors of the States of India participated in the 14th Annual Convocation 2025 held during 29-30 July 2025.

The presence of Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi; Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Odisha; Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Bihar; Justice (Retd.) S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, elevated the occasion.

The 14th Convocation Ceremony of JGU witnessed the graduation of over 4,400 students across all 12 Schools and Institutes of our university.

The Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal, whose philanthropy led to the establishment of JGU in 2009 said, “To have five Governors preside over our Convocation is a moment of national recognition for JGU’s journey, values, and aspirations. I extend my sincere gratitude to the Chief Guests and the Guests of Honour for being a part of this important occasion. Your presence and participation at our Convocation is a testimony to your commitment to the cause of higher education.”

Professor (Dr.) C Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU said in his address at the Convocation, “At JGU, we are conscious that our institution-building activities contribute to addressing broader national challenges. In this endeavour, the principles of academic freedom and pursuit of institutional excellence have underpinned our efforts. Our institutional strategy and policies have evolved to enable JGU students and scholars to undertake research that is interdisciplinary, wide-ranging in scope, impactful, and covering issues of national and global

concern.”