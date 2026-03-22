Government to launch 7th trench of critical mineral block auctions today

New Delhi: The government will launch the seventh tranche of auctions for critical and strategic minerals on Monday, putting 19 blocks on sale across several states.

The development assumes significance as the government aims to bolster India’s self-reliance in clean energy, advanced technologies, fertilisers and strategic sectors amid global supply chain disruptions.

So far, the government has conducted six rounds of auctions, with 46 critical and strategic mineral blocks already sold. “Building on this momentum, the seventh tranche will offer 19 blocks across several states under mining lease and composite licence,” the Mines Ministry said in a statement.

Critical minerals are important for the country’s economic development and mineral security.

The global transition towards clean energy and advanced technologies has significantly increased the demand for minerals such as lithium, graphite, rare earth elements (REE), tungsten, vanadium, titanium and other rare metals.

Their limited availability and geographical concentration pose challenges to resilient supply chains worldwide.

“Union minister of coal and mines G Kishan Reddy, along with Minister of state for coal and mines Satish Chandra Dubey, will launch the 7th tranche of auction of critical and strategic mineral blocks on March 23,” the ministry said.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that it will organise the National District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Summit 2026 on Monday and Tuesday here.