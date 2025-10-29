Government strengthening fisheries cooperatives through joint task force

Raigad: Union Fisheries secretary Abhilaksh Likhi on Tuesday visited the Fisheries Cooperative Cluster in Raigad district to review its progress and engage with cooperative members. The cluster is being developed as a model for integrated fisheries value-chain development aimed at strengthening fisheries-based livelihoods through a cooperative-led approach.

During his visit, Likhi interacted with 251 members representing 156 Primary Fisheries Cooperative Societies and nine Fish Farmer Producer Organizations (FFPOs) from Raigad. He underlined the government’s commitment to empowering fishers through cooperatives and aligning cluster activities with national flagship programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF).

The secretary said a Joint Task Force, comprising officials from the Department of Fisheries and the Ministry of Cooperation, is actively working to strengthen fisheries cooperatives nationwide. Referring to Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah’s recent inauguration of a deep-sea

fishing vessel, Likhi described fisheries cooperatives as a key pillar of the government’s vision for the prosperity of India’s fishing community.

He directed the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) to conduct awareness, training, and grievance redressal camps across all taluks in Raigad to ensure effective outreach and implementation of welfare schemes. Emphasising a cluster-based approach, Likhi called for innovation in boosting exports, expanding infrastructure, improving access to finance, and strengthening market linkages.

The Secretary said the visit marked the start of a consultative planning process that will involve multiple rounds of dialogue with cooperative representatives to identify challenges and design need-based interventions. He assured that the infrastructure demands raised by stakeholders would be given priority.

Joining the event virtually, Joint Secretary (Inland Fisheries) Sagar Mehra stressed the need for convergence among ministries and schemes to promote sustainable fisheries development. He urged for a technology-driven, convergence-based approach to ensure long-term viability of fisheries projects.

Joint Secretary (Marine Fisheries) Neetu Kumari highlighted the development of Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for harbour management to empower cooperatives in managing harbours and landing centres efficiently.