Government incorporates 151 steel standards prepared by BIS in Quality Control Order

New Delhi: The central government on Thursday announced proactive measures to enhance the quality of steel production in India while simultaneously developing strategies to bolster the sector’s global competitiveness.

Through a series of initiatives, the government aims to create a robust framework for standardisation and sustainability in steel manufacturing.

A significant step in this direction is the formulation and enforcement of uniform standards for steel production through the Quality Control Order (QCO).

These standards, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), establish precise specifications, testing methods, and manufacturing processes to ensure consistent quality across steel producers. The government mandates that all steel, whether produced domestically or imported, adheres to these standards. Manufacturers are required to obtain a BIS license for compliance. It further informed that to date, 151 steel standards have been incorporated into the QCO, with ongoing efforts to expand this to cover all steel consumed in the country. This initiative ensures that both domestic and foreign manufacturers supply only high-quality steel products.

Additionally, imported steel consignments are subjected to strict scrutiny to prevent the entry of substandard products into the Indian market. By enforcing the QCO, the government is safeguarding the integrity of the domestic steel industry.

Simultaneously, the government is formulating a comprehensive strategy to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of India’s steel sector on the global stage. A dedicated Working Group has been established to draft the “India Steel Global Outlook Strategy,” focusing on four critical areas: raw materials, investments, technologies, and steel exports. This strategy aims to position India as a leading player in the global steel market by identifying opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

Extensive consultations with stakeholders are being conducted as part of this effort. The feedback and insights gathered will be used to draft a Strategy Paper outlining key areas for cooperation and an actionable plan targeting priority countries.

This initiative reflects the govt’s commitment to building a resilient, future-ready steel sector capable of meeting global demands while maintaining high-quality production standards.